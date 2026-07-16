Sports Updates: New Contracts, Trade Moves, and Surprising Victories

Running back Alvin Kamara will remain with the New Orleans Saints after agreeing to a reworked contract for the 2023 season, reported NFL Network. While financial specifics weren't disclosed, Kamara's previous deal allowed for a base salary of up to $11.5 million in 2026. The Saints initially renegotiated terms in March due to salary cap issues.

The Houston Astros have completed a major trade, sending right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal also included left-hander Colton Gordon and cash, with the Astros receiving minor league outfielder Jadyn Fielder in return. McCullers, a two-time World Series champion, struggled this season with a 6.86 ERA.

In tennis, World No. 9 Flavio Cobolli was ousted from the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag by Argentinian player Roman Andres Burruchaga. Burruchaga secured his first top-10 career victory by defeating Cobolli 6-2, 6-4. In the women's circuit, Greece's Maria Sakkari advanced effortlessly in the Athens Open, defeating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-2.