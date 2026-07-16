Sports Updates: New Contracts, Trade Moves, and Surprising Victories
The sports world saw a flurry of action with Alvin Kamara restructuring his contract to stay with the New Orleans Saints. The Houston Astros traded Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers. Argentine Roman Andres Burruchaga upset top-seeded Flavio Cobolli in tennis, while Maria Sakkari advanced in the Athens Open.
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Running back Alvin Kamara will remain with the New Orleans Saints after agreeing to a reworked contract for the 2023 season, reported NFL Network. While financial specifics weren't disclosed, Kamara's previous deal allowed for a base salary of up to $11.5 million in 2026. The Saints initially renegotiated terms in March due to salary cap issues.
The Houston Astros have completed a major trade, sending right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal also included left-hander Colton Gordon and cash, with the Astros receiving minor league outfielder Jadyn Fielder in return. McCullers, a two-time World Series champion, struggled this season with a 6.86 ERA.
In tennis, World No. 9 Flavio Cobolli was ousted from the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag by Argentinian player Roman Andres Burruchaga. Burruchaga secured his first top-10 career victory by defeating Cobolli 6-2, 6-4. In the women's circuit, Greece's Maria Sakkari advanced effortlessly in the Athens Open, defeating Harriet Dart 6-1, 6-2.