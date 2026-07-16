Tragic Sichuan Bus Crash Claims Six Lives

A bus accident in Sichuan, China, resulted in six fatalities and 11 injuries after the vehicle collided with a guardrail and fell into a river. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and authorities confirmed the details in an official statement released on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 06:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 06:26 IST
Tragic Sichuan Bus Crash Claims Six Lives
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  • Country:
  • China

On Wednesday, a devastating bus crash occurred in China's southwestern Sichuan province as the vehicle collided with a roadside guardrail and subsequently plunged into a river.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of six individuals and left 11 more injured, local authorities have confirmed.

The details of the accident were shared in an official notice on Thursday, prompting an investigation into the cause of the collision.

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