Mystery Surrounds College Football Player's Death

The suspicious death of Nolan Wells, a Black college football player, has raised questions after a private autopsy could not rule out foul play. Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump highlighted the need for more information from the initial autopsy conducted by Mississippi authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:37 IST
Mystery Surrounds College Football Player's Death
  • Country:
  • United States

The death of a Black college football player, Nolan Wells, has sparked widespread concern following the release of a private autopsy report. His body was discovered in the ocean near an island off Mississippi's coast, prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding his demise.

On Wednesday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump stated that the private pathologist could not definitively rule out foul play due to insufficient details provided by the initial autopsy conducted by Mississippi's medical examiner. Crump emphasized the demand for additional data concerning Wells' neck and head.

Wells was last seen during the Fourth of July weekend, traveling with three white friends who later returned without him. His death has garnered national attention, highlighting concerns that similar cases involving young Black individuals often lack proper investigation and coverage.

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