England veteran John Stones inks deal with Inter Milan after decade-long stint with Manchester City

England and former Manchester City veteran John Stones signed with Italian giants Inter Milan, inking a deal that runs till 2028-summer. After 10 years with City from 2016-2026, Stones will represent the 21-time Serie A champions and three-time European champions, as per Goal.com.

Stones attained a lot of success with Manchester City in his decade-long association with the club, winning Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, three Community Shields, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. He made a total of 295 appearances for the English giants, scoring 19 goals. His consistency, defensive solidity and reliability also made him a crucial part of the England national team, earning 94 international caps and playing a massive role in taking his side to the UEFA Euro final in both 2021 and 2024 and two FIFA World Cup semifinals, most recently this year, where they lost to Argentina.

Speaking after joining the club, Stones was quoted as saying by the club's official website, "I have so many emotions. I am really happy and proud, excited to start this new chapter and this new journey. I could not imagine a better place to do it." On how the move from England to Italy was a big step in his life and career, he said, "Yes, absolutely. It was something I had always wanted to do and, when this opportunity came up, I spoke about it with my family, and we were certain: we wanted to come here."

Stones appreciated the fact that the club "set the bar very high" last season, winning Serie A and Coppa Italia and said that he is "here to win and fight for every trophy". "That has always been my mentality wherever I have played, and I am convinced we can achieve it. We have to keep aiming for the very top," he added.

Giving a message to the fans, he signed off by saying, "I cannot wait to see you all, to meet as many of you as possible, to play in front of you and, hopefully, to create some incredible memories together. I'm certain we will. I want to thank you for your support even before meeting you, because I know how passionate you are about this Club and these players. I promise I will wear this shirt with pride and give everything for the Club and my teammates." (ANI)