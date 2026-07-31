Argentina govt issues decree targeting foreigners spreading hatred against country days after controversial FIFA WC final

Argentina President Javier Milei's government has issued a new decree, barring foreigners from inciting hatred against Argentina and its citizens and allowing their deportation from the country. The French network Radio Monte Carlo (RMC) reported the decree, which still needs a review from the Parliament, and it targets foreigners who spread "messages of hatred, whether spoken or written, or incite violence against the Argentine people as a whole, or against any Argentine citizen because of their nationality".

This comes amid immense criticism of Argentina's football team in their runners-up finish in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, with the on-field behaviour of players Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina in the final against Spain, which involved physical altercations with the opponents, being under the scanner. FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against both players and assistant coach Roberto Ayala for their behaviour in the title clash. Argentina team is also under fire for displaying inappropriate political messaging, including reference to the Falkland Islands, which are claimed by the country as Islas Malvinas but are controlled by the UK. Following their win over England in the semifinal, players held a giant banner reading, "Las Malvinas son Argentinas", translating to "The Malvinas Islands are Argentinian".

AFA is also under the scanner and has been hit with investigations for allegations of racial abuse. To justify their decision, the Argentine government cited what they described as "recent displays of hostility against the Republic of Argentina and Argentines". Milei did not spell out these displays directly. In recent days, he did speak about an 'anti-Argentine campaign' after the FIFA World Cup.

During the diplomatic tensions with Brazil, he also accused the Brazilian and Mexican governments and the US Democratic Party of funding a campaign against Argentina, without providing any evidence. "Whoever attacks the Republic of Argentina is not welcome in our country," Milei affirmed as quoted by Goal.com.

The decree emphasises that its measures do not cover ideological disagreements or political, academic or civil criticism, since the constitution guarantees these as rights to the people. The future of the decree remains undecided. It was issued as a "decree of necessity and urgency" and will face Parliamentary committee review before it reaches the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and will not fall unless both chambers reject it together. (ANI)