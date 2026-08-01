Soccer-Union kick off Belgian season with Super Cup win

Union ​Saint Gilloise came from ​behind to win ‌the season-opening ​Super Cup in Belgium on Friday, beating last year's champions ‌Club Brugge on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydelstadion. New South African signing Relebohile Mofokeng ‌struck home the winning kick as Union edged ‌their hosts 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Nicolo Trosoldi put Brugge in the lead four minutes into the second half as ⁠he volleyed ​home from ⁠an acute angle at close range, but the match was ⁠taken to spot kicks after Union's Argentine centre back ​Kevin Mac Allister equalised with 13 minutes to ⁠play. All the penalties in the shootout were converted except ⁠for ​that of Cheveyo Tsawa, the teenager freshly signed from FC Zurich, whose effort was saved ⁠by Union keeper Vic Chambaere.

It was Union’s second success in ⁠the ⁠Super Cup after their success over Club Brugge two years ago. (Writing by Mark ‌Gleeson ‌in Cape Town; Editing by ​Clare Fallon)