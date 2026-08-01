Soccer-Union kick off Belgian season with Super Cup win

Union Saint Gilloise won the season-opening Belgian Super Cup, defeating Club Brugge 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydelstadion.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 02:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 02:40 IST
Soccer-Union kick off Belgian season with Super Cup win
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Union ​Saint Gilloise came from ​behind to win ‌the season-opening ​Super Cup in Belgium on Friday, beating last year's champions ‌Club Brugge on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Jan Breydelstadion. New South African signing Relebohile Mofokeng ‌struck home the winning kick as Union edged ‌their hosts 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Nicolo Trosoldi put Brugge in the lead four minutes into the second half as ⁠he volleyed ​home from ⁠an acute angle at close range, but the match was ⁠taken to spot kicks after Union's Argentine centre back ​Kevin Mac Allister equalised with 13 minutes to ⁠play. All the penalties in the shootout were converted except ⁠for ​that of Cheveyo Tsawa, the teenager freshly signed from FC Zurich, whose effort was saved ⁠by Union keeper Vic Chambaere.

It was Union’s second success in ⁠the ⁠Super Cup after their success over Club Brugge two years ago. (Writing by Mark ‌Gleeson ‌in Cape Town; Editing by ​Clare Fallon)

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

Paperless Prescriptions, Persistent Doubts: The Trust Gap in Digital Health

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026