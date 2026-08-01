Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bye, bye birds? O's prez hopeful team can retain C Adley Rutschman

Is Adley Rutschman available at the ​trade deadline if the Baltimore Orioles hear an offer they like? When questions about the catcher's future ​with Baltimore came up Friday afternoon, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike ‌Elias ​didn't say yes. He didn't say no, either.

Soccer-Infantino adviser quits, report says FIFA World Cup sell-off plan is dead

Opposition mounted on Friday to FIFA's plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors, after a senior adviser to the organisation's President Gianni Infantino resigned in protest and a report said the proposal had ‌been scrapped. The New York Post, citing four sources, reported that FIFA's plan to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling about a 20% stake in a new unit, valuing it at $20 billion, had collapsed after an open revolt by soccer officials around the world.

Mets scratch RHP Freddy Peralta ahead of trade deadline

The New York Mets scratched veteran right-hander Freddy Peralta from his scheduled start against the visiting Miami Marlins on Friday. Mets interim manager Andy Green told reporters that "talks have ‌intensified" regarding Peralta.

Trump says he never spoke to FIFA leader about sale

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters at Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the world ‌soccer governing body offering stakes to external investors. FIFA said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.

White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup

A White House official said on Friday that no weaponized drones were seized among 700 drones recovered at U.S. FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones. "No weaponized drones were seized," White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka told reporters ⁠at a ​drone industry conference in Washington, D.C. He said the incidents involved ⁠hobbyists and others who were unaware of flight restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration, rather than criminal actions.

FIFA has scrapped $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan, New York Post reports

FIFA's plan to sell a piece of its business empire to outside investors has collapsed following an ⁠open revolt by soccer officials worldwide and a major rift among top FIFA executives, the New York Post reported on Friday. The deal, in which FIFA had aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a roughly 20% stake in the group, valuing the ​new arm at $20 billion, is no longer active, the report said, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Orioles RHP Yennier Cano agrees to 2-year extension, plus club option

The Baltimore Orioles and right-handed reliever Yennier Cano agreed ⁠on a two-year contract extension plus a club option for 2029 on Friday. Financial terms weren't announced. According to MLB.com, Cano will earn $7.5 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and the option is worth $10 million.

US says contractor caused Reflecting Pool damage, drops case against former Olympian

Flawed work ⁠by ​a contractor caused the liner of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to peel, President Donald Trump's administration said in a court filing on Friday.

In the filing, the Justice Department moved to drop its case against David "Davey" Hearn, 67, a former U.S. Olympian who had been accused of vandalizing the pool.

Cameron Young posts 61, joins 3-way lead at Rocket Classic

It was Cameron Young's turn to fire a 9-under-par 61 at the Rocket Classic, ⁠and the World No. 3 ended the day tied for the lead with Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn on Friday at Detroit Golf Club. After Peter Malnati kicked off the tournament with a 61 on Thursday, Young ⁠began the second round eight shots off the pace. But ⁠his back-nine 28 (seven birdies, two pars) propelled him to a low score and helped him reach 10-under 130 at the halfway mark.

Soccer-CONCACAF chief Montagliani considering FIFA presidency challenge to Infantino, report says

North American football chief Victor Montagliani is "making moves" towards challenging Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in next March's election, The i Paper reported on Friday, citing ‌sources. The report comes amid growing scrutiny of ‌Infantino, who is facing the first significant challenge to his leadership after FIFA's proposal to sell a stake in the ​World Cup drew widespread opposition from major regional confederations.