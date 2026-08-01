FIFA scraps World Cup sell off plans, Infantino says
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors following widespread backlash and concerns over potential divisions.
- Country:
- Switzerland
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday world soccer's governing body has scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors after widespread backlash.
"Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place," Infantino said.
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