FIFA scraps World Cup sell off plans, Infantino says

FIFA ​President ​Gianni Infantino ‌said on ​Friday world soccer's governing ‌body has scrapped plans to sell a stake in the ‌World Cup to private ‌investors after widespread backlash.

"Having listened carefully to all the views, ⁠it ​has ⁠become clear that the project ⁠has created divisions of a ​nature that, regardless of ⁠the level of support, are ⁠no ​longer in the interest of the objective ⁠set out in the first ⁠place," ⁠Infantino said.