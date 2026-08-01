FIFA scraps World Cup sell off plans, Infantino says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors following widespread backlash and concerns over potential divisions.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 05:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 05:15 IST
FIFA scraps World Cup sell off plans, Infantino says
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

FIFA ​President ​Gianni Infantino ‌said on ​Friday world soccer's governing ‌body has scrapped plans to sell a stake in the ‌World Cup to private ‌investors after widespread backlash.

"Having listened carefully to all the views, ⁠it ​has ⁠become clear that the project ⁠has created divisions of a ​nature that, regardless of ⁠the level of support, are ⁠no ​longer in the interest of the objective ⁠set out in the first ⁠place," ⁠Infantino said.

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