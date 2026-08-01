Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Judge grants extra year of NCAA eligibility to high school Class of '22

College athletes from the high ​school Class of 2022 were granted an additional year of NCAA eligibility on Friday thanks to a ​court ruling in Denver. Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney of the U.S. District Court ‌in ​Colorado issued a class-wide preliminary injunction affecting those athletes whose standard four years of college eligibility recently ended.

Soccer-FIFA scraps World Cup sell-off plan after resistance from members

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday that world soccer's governing body had scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors after widespread backlash. FIFA's ‌plan was to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling about a 20% stake in a new unit that would run FIFA events, including the World Cup.

Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras leaves game after being hit in helmet

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was removed from Friday's game in the third inning against the Dodgers in Los Angeles after he was hit in the helmet by a 95.4 mph fastball. After Contreras was nearly hit by right-hander Will Klein ‌on the first pitch of the at-bat, he was hit on a 1-1 pitch near his left ear. After a visit from a team trainer, Contreras took first base and played out the top of ‌the third inning.

Twins acquire RHP Dean Kremer in second trade in a day

The Minnesota Twins have made their trade-deadline intentions clear. They're buyers -- and they're buying pitching. For the second time Friday, the Twins traded for pitching, sending minor league outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes to Baltimore in exchange for veteran right-hander Dean Kremer.

Trump says he never spoke to FIFA leader about sale

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters at Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the world soccer governing body offering stakes to external investors. FIFA said on ⁠Tuesday it ​plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World ⁠Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.

White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup

A White House official said on Friday that no weaponized drones were seized among 700 drones recovered at ⁠U.S. FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones. "No weaponized drones were seized," White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka told reporters at a drone industry conference in Washington, D.C. He said the incidents involved hobbyists and others who ​were unaware of flight restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration, rather than criminal actions.

Terry Rozier asks judge to throw out charges from gambling probe

The lawyers of Terry Rozier, in an effort to have ⁠two of the four federal charges against the NBA veteran thrown out, filed a motion Friday that a text message proves that Rozier was not involved in a sports gambling scheme. Attorney David Markus wrote that Deniro Laster, a co-defendant and a friend of Rozier, sent a text on ⁠March ​29, 2023, to a person to not tell Rozier of the bet made on him six days prior, while Rozier was with the Charlotte Hornets.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo on bungled backflip: ‘We live and we learn’

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said he is "99.9% OK" following a gruesome leg and ankle injury last season. That's in spite of an ill-advised backflip that was caught on camera a few weeks back.

Orioles RHP Yennier Cano agrees ⁠to 2-year extension, plus club option

The Baltimore Orioles and right-handed reliever Yennier Cano agreed on a two-year contract extension plus a club option for 2029 on Friday. Financial terms weren't announced. According to MLB.com, Cano will earn $7.5 ⁠million guaranteed over the next two seasons and the option is ⁠worth $10 million.

US Justice Department says 'flawed' work led to Reflecting Pool peeling

A flawed installation, not vandalism, caused the liner of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to peel, the Department of Justice said on Friday, as it dropped its case against a former U.S. Olympian. In a court filing, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Assistant U.S. Attorney ‌Michael Spence asked a judge to drop ‌the Trump administration's case against David "Davey" Hearn, 67, whom it had accused of vandalizing the pool, which has become a ​flashpoint over President Donald Trump's efforts to remake Washington.