Golf-Japan's Kuwaki claims Women's Open title after playoff victory

Japan's ​Shiho Kuwaki ​won the ‌Women's Open ​after defeating Germany's Esther ‌Henseleit in a playoff at Royal Lytham on Sunday, claiming her ‌first major title after ‌finishing regulation play tied at five-under-par.

Henseleit forced the playoff with ⁠a ​lengthy ⁠birdie putt on the 18th, erasing ⁠a one-shot deficit, while American ​Yealimi Noh, who held the ⁠overnight lead and led for ⁠much ​of the final round, finished one shot outside ⁠the playoff in third after ⁠a ⁠tense back-nine battle.