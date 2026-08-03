Golf-Japan's Kuwaki claims Women's Open title after playoff victory
Japan's Shiho Kuwaki won her first major title by defeating Esther Henseleit in a playoff at the Women's Open at Royal Lytham on Sunday.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Shiho Kuwaki won the Women's Open after defeating Germany's Esther Henseleit in a playoff at Royal Lytham on Sunday, claiming her first major title after finishing regulation play tied at five-under-par.
Henseleit forced the playoff with a lengthy birdie putt on the 18th, erasing a one-shot deficit, while American Yealimi Noh, who held the overnight lead and led for much of the final round, finished one shot outside the playoff in third after a tense back-nine battle.