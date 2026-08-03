Golf-Japan's Kuwaki claims Women's Open title after playoff victory

Japan's Shiho Kuwaki won her first major title by defeating Esther Henseleit in a playoff at the Women's Open at Royal Lytham on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 00:10 IST
Golf-Japan's Kuwaki claims Women's Open title after playoff victory
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's ​Shiho Kuwaki ​won the ‌Women's Open ​after defeating Germany's Esther ‌Henseleit in a playoff at Royal Lytham on Sunday, claiming her ‌first major title after ‌finishing regulation play tied at five-under-par.

Henseleit forced the playoff with ⁠a ​lengthy ⁠birdie putt on the 18th, erasing ⁠a one-shot deficit, while American ​Yealimi Noh, who held the ⁠overnight lead and led for ⁠much ​of the final round, finished one shot outside ⁠the playoff in third after ⁠a ⁠tense back-nine battle.

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