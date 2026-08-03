Soccer-Chelsea sign Barco from Strasbourg until 2033

Chelsea have signed Argentina international Valentin ​Barco from Ligue 1 ​side Strasbourg on a seven-year ‌contract, ​the Premier League club said on Sunday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old ‌midfielder was part of the Argentina squad that lost 1-0 to Spain in last month's World Cup final. He spent last season at Strasbourg after ‌the French club made his loan move from Premier League side ‌Brighton & Hove Albion permanent. "Chelsea FC is pleased to confirm the signing of Argentinian international Valentin Barco from RC Strasbourg," the club said in a statement.

"The versatile midfielder ⁠has ​signed a contract ⁠until 2033 and will join up with manager Xabi Alonso and his new team ⁠mates later in pre-season." Barco scored three goals and provided 11 assists in 58 ​appearances for Strasbourg in all competitions.

The Argentine, who has won five ⁠caps and scored twice for his country, began his career at Boca Juniors before ⁠joining ​Brighton in 2024. Chelsea have strengthened their squad ahead of the new season with the signings of playmaker Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa, ⁠defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Atalanta's Marco Palestra and striker Danny ⁠Welbeck from ⁠Brighton.

Alonso's side, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, begin the new campaign at Fulham on ‌August 24.