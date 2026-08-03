Soccer-Liverpool boss Iraola downplays Frimpong injury concerns

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola expressed hope that Jeremie Frimpong had avoided injury after being substituted in their 4-2 pre-season defeat by Leeds United in Chicago.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 08:56 IST
Soccer-Liverpool boss Iraola downplays Frimpong injury concerns
Jeremie Frimpong
  • Country:
  • United States

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was hopeful ​that Jeremie Frimpong had avoided injury ​during their 4-2 pre-season ‌defeat by ​Leeds United in Chicago on Sunday after the defender asked to be substituted midway through the second ‌half. Liverpool can ill afford to lose the 25-year-old with the club already suffering several injury setbacks ahead of the new Premier League season.

Defender Joe Gomez is expected ‌to miss the start of the campaign after suffering a muscle injury ‌in their win over Sunderland, while Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injuries. "Jeremie asked for the sub but I don't think ⁠it's ​an injury," Iraola told ⁠Liverpool media after the game.

"It was just some overload and I hope he's not injured ⁠in that way. I don't think we've lost anyone." Spaniard Iraola, who joined Liverpool in ​June after Dutchman Arne Slot was sacked, said the match had provided ⁠valuable lessons as they concluded their U.S. tour.

"Obviously it's not the result you want but I ⁠think ​it was probably the most useful friendly we played – in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in ⁠the second half," he added. "We've learned a lot from today and I think we ⁠can take good ⁠conclusions and solve some things."

Liverpool, who finished fifth last term, visit Newcastle United in their opening Premier League fixture ‌on August ‌23.

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