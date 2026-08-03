"Hope to see similar craze for athletics in Bhiwani": CWG bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna

Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna received a grand welcome in her hometown, Bhiwani, on Monday and expressed hope that her achievement in women's discus throw would help generate a similar craze for athletics in the region, which is known for its boxing culture

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 10:08 IST
"Hope to see similar craze for athletics in Bhiwani": CWG bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna
Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Commonwealth Games 2026 bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna received a grand welcome in her hometown Bhiwani on Monday and expressed hope that her achievement in women's discus throw would help generate a similar craze for athletics in the region, which is known for its boxing culture. "There's an atmosphere of immense joy. Everyone, whether they know me or not, is very happy. The entire country is thrilled. Seeing all this fills my heart with joy; I am very happy. Earlier, Bhiwani was known for boxing, but now that we've won a medal in discus throw, I hope to see a similar craze for athletics here," Seema Kaliramna told ANI.

Speaking about her future goals, Seema said she hopes her journey inspires others to take up discus throw and pursue the sport. "The goal is always to do my best. I also hope that my journey inspires someone to take up discus throw and excel at it. It would be wonderful if someone, in a future interview, says they were inspired by me. The aim is to keep performing at our best," she said.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by athletes, Seema said that struggles, including injuries and financial difficulties, are part of an athlete's journey, but hard work despite such challenges ultimately brings results. "Every athlete's life is marked by struggle--be it injuries or financial challenges. An athlete's journey is never easy. Everyone faces struggles to varying degrees. What truly matters is the hard work you put in despite those challenges; that's what brings results," she added.

Meanwhile, Seema's coach and husband, Ravinder Kaliramna, said her medal was a significant achievement for Indian athletics and added that preparations are now underway for the upcoming Asian Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "It's been very good. As you know, in athletics, there was only one medal for India in women's events, which Seema won. We are celebrating this achievement with great enthusiasm. As you've seen, everyone is enjoying it," Ravinder told ANI.

"Currently, we are preparing for the Asian Games, which are scheduled for September-October. There's about a month left, so all efforts are focused on that. This serves as a foundation for the Olympics. It all begins here. We're looking ahead to the LA Olympics, and our preparations are underway," he added. Kaliramna finished third with a best throw of 58.65m. She rose to the occasion with a strong display to earn a well-deserved podium finish. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won gold with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m.

Kaliramna began her campaign with a foul but quickly bounced back with a 57.32m effort before delivering her medal-winning throw of 58.65m in the third round. (ANI)

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