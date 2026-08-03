Soccer-Manchester United women's team part ways with coach Skinner ahead of new season

Manchester United Women's head coach Marc Skinner has left the club by mutual agreement, ending a five-year spell in charge weeks before the new Women's Super League season.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 14:19 IST
Soccer-Manchester United women's team part ways with coach Skinner ahead of new season
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​Manchester United women's head ​coach Marc Skinner has ‌left the ​club by mutual agreement, the team said on Monday, ending a five-year ‌spell in charge weeks before the start of the new season.

Skinner, 43, took over in 2021 and had one year ‌remaining on his contract. United open the Women's Super League ‌season at London City on September 4. "Marc Skinner has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United Women by mutual agreement," the ⁠club ​said in ⁠a statement.

"Marc leaves having made a significant contribution to the continued progress ⁠of Manchester United Women. The club places on record its sincere ​thanks for his professionalism, commitment and dedication throughout his ⁠time at United, and wishes him every success in the future." Skinner's ⁠exit ​comes months after he suggested the team needed more investment to build on their recent progress.

Speaking after United ⁠reached the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League and the League ⁠Cup final, ⁠Skinner said changes would be needed during the close season. No successor was immediately announced by ‌the ‌club.

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