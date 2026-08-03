French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI
Paris Saint Germain has partnered with Google, naming Google Gemini as its official AI assistant and Google Pixel as its official smartphone, with a dedicated Google space at its stadium.
- Country:
- France
Paris Saint Germain (PSG) - the reigning French soccer champions and winner of last season's European Champions League - has struck a partnership deal with Google , it said on Monday. • Google Gemini will become PSG's official AI assistant, while Google Pixel will become the official smartphone of PSG, said PSG in a statement on its website.
• PSG will also set up a Google space at its stadium in Parc des Princes, Paris. • Soccer teams and sport in general are increasingly using AI to assess data and create content for their social media channels.
• In 2025, the English Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year partnership whereby Microsoft's Copilot would be used in the league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.