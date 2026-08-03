French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI

Paris Saint Germain has partnered with Google, naming Google Gemini as its official AI assistant and Google Pixel as its official smartphone, with a dedicated Google space at its stadium.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 14:47 IST
French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI
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Paris Saint Germain (PSG) - ​the reigning ​French soccer champions ‌and winner ​of last season's European Champions League - has struck ‌a partnership deal with Google , it said on Monday. • Google Gemini will become PSG's ‌official AI assistant, while Google Pixel will ‌become the official smartphone of PSG, said PSG in a statement on its website.

• PSG will ⁠also ​set ⁠up a Google space at its stadium in Parc ⁠des Princes, Paris. • Soccer teams and sport ​in general are increasingly using AI to ⁠assess data and create content for their social ⁠media ​channels.

• In 2025, the English Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year ⁠partnership whereby Microsoft's Copilot would be used in ⁠the ⁠league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.

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