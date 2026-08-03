French soccer club Paris Saint Germain partners with Google on AI

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) - ​the reigning ​French soccer champions ‌and winner ​of last season's European Champions League - has struck ‌a partnership deal with Google , it said on Monday. • Google Gemini will become PSG's ‌official AI assistant, while Google Pixel will ‌become the official smartphone of PSG, said PSG in a statement on its website.

• PSG will ⁠also ​set ⁠up a Google space at its stadium in Parc ⁠des Princes, Paris. • Soccer teams and sport ​in general are increasingly using AI to ⁠assess data and create content for their social ⁠media ​channels.

• In 2025, the English Premier League and Microsoft announced a five-year ⁠partnership whereby Microsoft's Copilot would be used in ⁠the ⁠league's digital platforms to provide quick facts and statistics about matches.