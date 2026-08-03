Rugby-Sititi says All Blacks axing was tough as he eyes test return

New Zealand loose forward Wallace Sititi said it had been tough to be dropped from the team for their ‌last test match but was aware that he had to be at his best to get back his place in the side.

The 23-year-old was a surprise omission from the All Blacks side who hammered Ireland 40-21 in Auckland in the last of their three ‌Nations Championship matches last month. Sititi had started the previous week against Italy but, despite a comfortable 47-17 victory in Wellington, ‌made far too many mistakes for coach Dave Rennie’s liking.

The new All Blacks coach said he had made it clear to Sititi what he needed to fix, but when asked on Monday if he had a clear idea of what needed to be done to get back in the side, the Waikato ⁠Chiefs forward ​evaded the question. “Look, I'm just ⁠trying to enjoy the footing; playing at my best is the focus,” he told reporters on Monday as the All Blacks continued their preparation for Friday’s ⁠kick-off of their eight-match South African tour.

Sititi will have an opportunity in the warm-up matches against provincial franchises, starting with the Stormers in Cape ​Town on Friday, to impress in his bid to regain his place. “The All Blacks is a high-performance environment that ⁠expects the best, and when you don't play your best, they get someone (else) to do it, because there's a lot of quality out here,” he added.

“Obviously, it's ⁠tough, ​but at the same time, we support each other, and we look after each other.” If he makes the team on Friday, Sititi will return to the stadium where he made his first All Blacks start almost two years ago as a ⁠surprise choice at blindside flanker and impressed on his 22nd birthday.

“Two years ago, it feels like a long time ago. One ⁠thing I do know is ⁠very good memories here in Cape Town. I really loved it out here.” Ardie Savea will arrive late for the tour after being given time off to rest and is expected to play ‌at number eight in ‌the four tests against the Springboks.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape ​Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)