Rugby-All Blacks aim to start South Africa tour at full speed

The New Zealand All Blacks are treating their tour opener against the Stormers as a test match, with a focus on performance and laying down an early marker for their upcoming Springboks contest.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 17:30 IST
Rugby-All Blacks aim to start South Africa tour at full speed
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand’s All Blacks have no intention of easing their way into their South Africa tour this week when they go ‌up against the Stormers on Friday, with loose forward Simon Parker warning it was being treated as if it were a test match.

The clash in Cape Town is the first for the Kiwis on their six-week, eight-match tour which includes four games against provincial franchise teams and four ‌tests. “We’re treating every game (on the tour) as if it were a test match,” Parker said on Monday as the tourists continued their ‌preparations after arriving for their first full-length tour in 30 years.

“We're training for every match as we would a test match, and whoever gets to pull the jersey on has a responsibility to go out there and perform.” Friday’s tour opener at the Cape Town Stadium is also an opportunity to lay down an early marker for what ⁠is expected ​to be a bruising contest against ⁠the Springboks. “I think it's a great opportunity for us. It one we looking to go and win. So, yeah, really looking forward to getting out there,” said 26-year-old ⁠Parker, who suggested small details might contribute to potential tour success, but ultimately, the team with the bigger drive and determination would triumph.

“I suppose, at the ​end of the day, it just comes down to whatever team shows up and whatever team wants it more," he said. "Sure, ⁠there's plenty of battles and technical awareness stuff that'll come through, but at the end of the day, it's the team that wants it. “Physically, obviously, will be important too, ⁠100%. ​That’s no surprise playing against South Africans; that's what they are, that's part of their DNA, so it's a battle we're looking forward to.”

South Africa’s franchise teams quit the southern hemisphere’s Super Rugby competition at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and ⁠many of the touring All Blacks have no previous experience of playing against the South African provinces, including Parker. “Speaking to the boys that ⁠did play (Super Rugby), they loved coming ⁠over (to South Africa) and getting a couple of weeks on tour," he said. “The Stormers have a big pack and great backs as well, so, it'll be a great test for us first up,” added Parker, ‌who made his ‌test debut last year and has eight caps.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in ​Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

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