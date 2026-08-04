Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UFC's Allan Nascimento. 34. dies of apparent heart attack

Flyweight Allan Nascimento has died of an apparent heart attack in ​his sleep, the UFC announced. He was 34. "Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at ​the scene," UFC wrote Monday on X.

Soccer-US to face Peru, Chile, Mexico ‌and ​Canada in friendlies

The U.S. will begin their next chapter under head coach Mauricio Pochettino on home soil with friendlies against Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada this year, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday. The Americans will host Peru on September 26 in Orlando before taking on Chile in St. Louis, Missouri three days later. They will renew their CONCACAF rivalry with Mexico on October 3 in Glendale, ‌Arizona before facing northern neighbours Canada in St. Paul, Minnesota.

MLB roundup: Alec Burleson's 3 HRs help Cardinals bash Yankees

Alec Burleson hit three two-run homers for the St. Louis Cardinals, who rallied for a 13-7 victory over the host New York Yankees after squandering a six-run lead on Monday night. Burleson capped a seven-run eighth inning by hitting a 2-2 slider from Angel Chivilli (1-1) into the second deck in right for a 418-foot drive. He went deep off Cam Schlittler in the first and off Tim Hill in the fourth.

Tennis-Filipina Eala ‌lives up to the hype with Washington triumph

Few young players on the WTA Tour have experienced the level of expectation and support Alexandra Eala has received since she earned a place on the elite women's circuit, and on Monday the Filipina ‌showed what all the fuss is about by winning the Washington Open. Eala capped her breakthrough run by rallying to defeat top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-0 in a rain-interrupted final that began on Sunday, becoming the first woman from her country to claim a tour-level singles crown.

Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino

The crisis triggered by FIFA President Gianni Infantino's abandoned proposal to sell off a stake in the World Cup deepened on Tuesday with influential executives publicly distancing themselves from the project while scrambling to contain the damage. After three days of unprecedented civil war in the world of soccer administration ⁠last week, ​Infantino backed away from his plan to raise $4.2 billion from a new ⁠commercial rights body late on Friday night.

Former chip executives launch athlete discovery platform

Two former Intel executives have teamed with sports industry veterans to launch an online platform designed to help amateur athletes catch the attention of college recruiters and professional scouts. Renée James, the former Intel president who co-founded and sold Ampere Computing ⁠for $6.5 billion, on Tuesday launched Rule42 Sports Technology Group. Also joining is Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who left Intel earlier this year after serving as chief executive of Intel Products.

ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz bests Rafael Jodar for DC Open title

No. 3 seed Taylor Fritz lifted his first trophy since June 2025 ​when he swept Spanish up-and-comer Rafael Jodar 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the final of the Mubadala DC Open on Monday afternoon in Washington. The final was rescheduled to Monday due to inclement weather in the region on Sunday. Both ⁠players will now have a quick turnaround to travel to Montreal for the ATP Masters 1000 event that began there on Sunday.

Commanders sign Fabian Moreau, put Ahkello Witherspoon on retired list

The Washington Commanders welcomed back cornerback Fabian Moreau on Tuesday, signing him to a contract. Terms were not disclosed by the team for Moreau, who ⁠spent ​his first four seasons in Washington after the team selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Soccer-FIFA refutes report that Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan

FIFA on Tuesday dismissed as "pure fiction" a report that its President Gianni Infantino had sought support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after the collapse of a plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights. The denial came after the New York Post reported on Monday that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed ⁠to reach Trump by phone since his proposal was abandoned on Friday and that he felt isolated amid mounting criticism.

Soccer-Infantino gets backing from leading African football administrators

Leading African football administrators have sent messages of support to embattled FIFA President Gianni Infantino ⁠as he looks to the continent’s 54 members for backing in a ⁠bid to keep his job. Five of the continent’s influential football leaders have issued statements that offer Infantino support while also welcoming the decision to drop his controversial plan to sell a stake in future World Cup revenue.

Falcons, RB Bijan Robinson agree to three-year, $75M extension

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson agreed to a contract extension valued at a maximum of $75 million over three years, according to multiple ‌reports, with Atlanta anxious to end the "hold ‌in" status of the All-Pro in training camp. Robinson will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history with $51 million guaranteed and $37 ​million due as a signing bonus, ESPN reported on Tuesday.