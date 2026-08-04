Projectile sinks Indian ship near Yemeni waters but all seafarers safe, Indian minister says
A commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea off Yemen's coast after being struck by a projectile, but all 14 crew members were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard.
- Country:
- India
A projectile struck an Indian-flagged vessel near Yemen, causing it to capsize and sink, but all 14 seafarers on board were rescued, India's shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday in a post on X.
All 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and taken to the Port of Mokha, Sonowal said. The commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on August 4, India's Foreign Ministry said, adding that it is coordinating with the Yemeni authorities over this incident.
Indian refiners have switched to cargoes from the Middle East on a delivered basis since the Houthi attacks on several Saudi tankers. Red Sea traffic has been disrupted off the coast of Yemen by the Tehran-aligned Houthis, who want to blockade Saudi exports, expanding the U.S.-Iran conflict that has already choked oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.
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