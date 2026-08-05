Soccer-Cape Verde keeper Vozinha says he always believed he was a 'big club' player after Colo-Colo move

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has joined Chilean side Colo-Colo after a standout World Cup performance, fulfilling his long-held ambition to play for a major club.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 11:47 IST
Soccer-Cape Verde keeper Vozinha says he always believed he was a 'big club' player after Colo-Colo move
Vozinha
  • Country:
  • Cape Verde

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha said on ​Tuesday he always believed he ​belonged at a major ‌club after ​his stand-out performances at the World Cup earned him a move to Chilean side Colo-Colo. The 40-year-old, ‌who became a social media sensation at the World Cup, played a crucial role in helping the small African island nation get past the group stage ‌before suffering a narrow defeat to Argentina in the round of ‌32.

Vozinha joined Colo-Colo, who have won a record 34 Chilean top-flight titles, after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves. He previously played for clubs in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia. "Despite playing ⁠in ​smaller leagues for ⁠clubs that weren't exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a 'big club' ⁠player," Vozinha told reporters.

"So when Colo-Colo came calling, there was no doubt. From ​day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many ⁠offers, but Colo-Colo was always the priority." In their first World Cup appearance, Cape Verde drew ⁠0-0 ​with eventual winners Spain. They also drew with two-time champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H.

"The World Cup ⁠was the best thing that ever happened to me in football, but that ⁠is in the ⁠past now," he said. "Being here representing Colo-Colo -- a massive club with a rich history -- is the highlight of my ‌club ‌career."

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