Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha said on ​Tuesday he always believed he ​belonged at a major ‌club after ​his stand-out performances at the World Cup earned him a move to Chilean side Colo-Colo. The 40-year-old, ‌who became a social media sensation at the World Cup, played a crucial role in helping the small African island nation get past the group stage ‌before suffering a narrow defeat to Argentina in the round of ‌32.

Vozinha joined Colo-Colo, who have won a record 34 Chilean top-flight titles, after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves. He previously played for clubs in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia. "Despite playing ⁠in ​smaller leagues for ⁠clubs that weren't exactly giants, deep down I always told myself I was a 'big club' ⁠player," Vozinha told reporters.

"So when Colo-Colo came calling, there was no doubt. From ​day one, I knew where I wanted to play. I received many ⁠offers, but Colo-Colo was always the priority." In their first World Cup appearance, Cape Verde drew ⁠0-0 ​with eventual winners Spain. They also drew with two-time champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to finish second in Group H.

"The World Cup ⁠was the best thing that ever happened to me in football, but that ⁠is in the ⁠past now," he said. "Being here representing Colo-Colo -- a massive club with a rich history -- is the highlight of my ‌club ‌career."