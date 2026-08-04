Soccer-Cape Verde coach takes club job in Morocco

Cape Verde coach Bubista has been appointed as the new coach of Morocco's Renaissance Berkane, reportedly set to leave his current role in the next few days.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 13:23 IST
Soccer-Cape Verde coach takes club job in Morocco
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Cape Verde coach Bubista, who ​took the small island ​nation to the ‌last 32 ​in their World Cup debut last month, has been appointed coach at ‌Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane, the club announced on Tuesday. No details of his contract were given, but it comes after protracted negotiations that ‌included the possibility that Bubista might stay on as Cape ‌Verde coach and juggle the two jobs.

The 56-year-old coach is however expected to quit the Cape Verde job in the next few days, ⁠according ​to media reports. RS ⁠Berkane won the Morocco league in 2025 and were runners-up this ⁠year. They also reached the African Champions League semi-finals last season, ​and will participate in the continent’s top club competition again ⁠this new campaign.

Bubista, whose real name is Pedro Leitao Brito, was named ⁠African ​Coach of the Year in 2025 after securing World Cup qualification for Cape Verde. The team pulled off shock ⁠draws with Spain and Uruguay at the tournament in Canada, ⁠Mexico and ⁠the United States, before losing to Argentina after extra time in the Round of 32. (Writing by ‌Mark ‌Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing ​by Jan Harvey)

TRENDING

1
Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at home​

Young South Koreans look for jobs in Japan as they struggle to find work at ...

South Korea
2
Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico's Pemex completes closure of Krem-1 well months after accident

Mexico
3
Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Two tankers with Saudi oil exit Red Sea over weekend, data shows

Yemen
4
Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Egypt, GFZ says

Egypt

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

Can Commodity Booms Hurt Growth? IMF Research Reveals the Productivity Paradox in Chile

Mauritania's IMF-Backed Debt Strategy Signals a New Era of Fiscal Resilience and Risk Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026