Soccer-NWSL plans early start in 2027 with busy international schedule

The National Women's Soccer League will start its 2027 season in February, aligning with the international calendar and the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 20:14 IST
Soccer-NWSL plans early start in 2027 with busy international schedule
  • Country:
  • United States

The National ​Women's Soccer League ​will get an ‌early start ​to the season next year, kicking off in February to ‌move in line with a busy international calendar that includes the 2027 Women's World Cup. The regular season will ‌kick off on February 11 in Los Angeles, ‌three days before the Super Bowl is held in the same city, with a pause for the global showpiece tournament ⁠that ​runs from ⁠June 24 to July 25 in Brazil.

The season will conclude with ⁠the championship on November 20, the league said on ​Wednesday. The move means the league inches closer to ⁠the schedule used by its top European counterparts, kicking off ⁠a ​month earlier than it did for the 2026 season.

The top-flight North American men's league MLS announced ⁠a seismic shift to its calendar last year, announcing ⁠an overhaul ⁠to the summer-to-spring schedule that European teams use beginning in 2027.

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