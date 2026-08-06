Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Aaron Donald, Rams reunion nearing reality with official workout

Aaron Donald worked out for ​the Rams on Wednesday, the strongest indication yet the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the ​Year is tapping out on retirement. Word of Donald's workout appeared ‌on ​the NFL's official transaction log released at 4 p.m. ET daily. Because the workout was held at the Rams' team facility and Donald used official gear, the Rams are required to report his participation to the league or risk disciplinary action.

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (elbow) returns to injured ‌list

The Cincinnati Reds placed right-handed starter Hunter Greene on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness on Wednesday, continuing an injury plagued season. The move was retroactive to Sunday. In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled right-hander Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville.

Longtime star OF Mike Trout sold on Angels' future

Longtime Angels star outfielder Mike Trout's view of his future with Los Angeles wasn't altered by the organization ‌being among the biggest sellers at the trade deadline. If anything, he saw it as a necessary move in the right direction.

Guardians promote prospect Angel Genao, DFA Gabriel Arias

The Cleveland ‌Guardians recalled highly touted shortstop Angel Genao from Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Genao, Cleveland's No. 2 prospect, will bat ninth and play third base against the Mets tonight in his major league debut.

Suns give Dillon Brooks 3-year, $73M extension

NBA antagonist Dillon Brooks signed a three-year, $73 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Brooks told the Arizona Republic, "Villain is here to stay. Championship is all on my mind."

Cards RB Jeremiyah Love will not play ⁠in Hall ​of Fame Game

Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will ⁠not take the field in the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the status for Love, the No. 3 overall pick ⁠of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Report: Falcons' Jalon Walker sustained torn ACL

Tests confirmed that Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Jalon Walker sustained a torn ACL and likely will miss the upcoming season, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The report ​confirmed initial fears by the Falcons after Walker was carted off the field at training camp on Tuesday. He suffered the injury during a two-minute simulation in a non-padded 11-on-11 ⁠practice.

Soccer-Infantino and FIFA present united front after crisis meeting over stake sale fallout

FIFA apologised to its members for mistakes made over its abandoned proposal to sell commercial rights to the World Cup as the body's leadership reaffirmed its support for President Gianni ⁠Infantino ​after a crisis meeting in Morocco on Wednesday.

The proposal to sell a 20% stake in a new commercial rights entity to private investors in a deal that would have raised about $4.2 billion provoked a fierce backlash and was withdrawn last Friday.

Pirates release DH Marcell Ozuna in midst of woeful season

The Pittsburgh Pirates released designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday, less than six months ⁠after the team signed him to a one-year, $12 million contract. The Pirates called utility man Ronny Simon up from Triple-A Indianapolis to take Ozuna's roster spot.

Golf-LIV secures new lead investor, says CEO ⁠O'Neil

LIV Golf has secured a new lead investor ⁠in a deal expected to be agreed in September, Chief Executive Scott O'Neil said on Wednesday, providing a funding boost for the breakaway circuit as it prepares for a future without backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Sovereign wealth fund PIF, which has invested more than $5 billion in LIV ‌Golf since its launch in 2022 ‌and lured many leading players away from the PGA Tour, said in April that further investment in ​the circuit no longer aligned with its strategy.