Soccer-Uruguay appoint Forlan as head coach after World Cup debacle

Diego Forlan has been appointed as the head coach of Uruguay's senior and Under-20 teams, succeeding Marcelo Bielsa following his contract expiration.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 20:28 IST
Soccer-Uruguay appoint Forlan as head coach after World Cup debacle
  • Country:
  • Uruguay

Diego Forlan has been named head ​coach of Uruguay's senior ​and Under-20s sides, the ‌country's FA (AUF) ​announced on Thursday. The 47-year-old former Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan forward succeeds Marcelo ‌Bielsa, who left after a winless group-stage exit in Uruguay's World Cup campaign.

Forlan will begin his tenure immediately with the Under-20 team, the AUF ‌said. "Forlan returns to where he left an indelible mark," the AUF ‌said in a statement.

"A role model, icon, and emblem of an unforgettable generation, the best player of the 2010 South Africa World Cup returns now to contribute ⁠his ​experience, leadership, and ⁠profound knowledge of international football from a technical position." The appointment is part of Uruguay's ⁠efforts to rebuild following Bielsa's departure.

The Argentine left when his contract expired ​and acknowledged in a press conference that he had been unable ⁠to mould a talented squad into one capable of avoiding disappointment at the World ⁠Cup. Local ​media reports also highlighted tensions between Bielsa and some members of the squad during the tournament.

Forlan, who won 112 caps and ⁠helped Uruguay lift the 2011 Copa America title, retired from playing in ⁠2019 and has ⁠since coached Uruguayan clubs Penarol and Atenas. He will take charge of Uruguay's friendly matches scheduled between September ‌and November.

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