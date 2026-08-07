Soccer-Salah signs two-year deal with Trabzonspor

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor, reportedly earning 17 million euros per season, on a free transfer.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 00:10 IST
Soccer-Salah signs two-year deal with Trabzonspor
Mohamed Salah
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Mohamed Salah has signed a two-year ​deal with Trabzonspor, under which the Egypt ​forward will receive 17 million euros ($19.6 million) ‌a ​season, the Turkish club said on Thursday.

The announcement came as Trabzon's fans prepared to head for the club's stadium in the eastern Black Sea city ‌for a ceremony to mark the former Liverpool player's signing on a free transfer. Thousands of supporters cheered in Trabzonspor's stadium, waving club flags, holding torches and chanting songs.

"The last couple of days, it's an experience I've never ‌had in my life. I just want to thank every one of you for being here today. ‌I am feeling so much love here I never expected that reception," the 34-year-old Salah said during the signing ceremony. "I am here to win, I wanna win something with this club because you showed me so much love. I appreciate that."

The club's statement ⁠to ​the Turkish stock exchange said ⁠Salah will receive a 20% share from products sold under his name, plus conditional bonuses each season. The statement did not say ⁠how high the bonuses could go and what the bonuses are tied to.

Salah left Liverpool in the close season after ​nine years, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and having won the Premier League twice ⁠and the Champions League. His output waned last season and he was left on the bench in Champions League games, leading to a ⁠public ​spat with Liverpool's then-manager Arne Slot.

Salah started his career in Europe at Swiss side Basel in 2012 and later joined Chelsea. He also had stints at Fiorentina and AS Roma between 2015 and 2017 ⁠before joining Liverpool. Trabzonspor - generally considered to be the fourth-biggest team in Turkey after Istanbul sides Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and ⁠Besiktas - finished third in the ⁠Super Lig last season to qualify for the Europa League playoff round.

The club's last domestic league championship was in the 2021-22 season. ($1 = 0.8663 euros)

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