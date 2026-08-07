Zelenskiy says Ukraine to help farmers hit by Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that ​his government would provide assistance to farmers ​hit by Russian attacks on ‌shipping ​and port facilities. Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said the measures had been elaborated at a government meeting and ‌would focus on farmers "who are now in a difficult situation because of Russian strikes on our ports and the maritime corridor".

He said the measures, including subsidised credits and other assistance with financing, ‌would "begin to be implemented in the coming days". Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and ‌Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have struck each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks. The governor of Ukraine's Odesa Region, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday that a Russian ⁠attack ​had damaged a ⁠foreign-flagged ship loaded with wheat in Ukraine's Black Sea area, killing one crew member and causing a fire. Ukraine's ⁠seaports authority identified the ship as sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau.

Ukraine had established a Black ​Sea corridor for safe passage of shipping that moves along the coast towards Romania, but ⁠ships have recently come under attack in the area. Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi told Reuters this week that ⁠alternative ​grain export routes would reach required capacity at the end of August at the earliest. They would cover only half of volumes handled by Black Sea ports disrupted ⁠by Russian attacks, he said. For its part, Russia's main grain lobby group warned last month that ⁠drone strikes on ⁠Russian ships and ports could shut down grain exports via the Black Sea in the near future, pushing up prices and causing hunger ‌in Africa ‌and the Middle East.