Trump signs executive orders targeting birthright citizenship
US President Donald Trump signed executive orders targeting birthright citizenship, expanding definitions of ineligibility and banning "birth tourism", despite a previous Supreme Court rejection.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Thursday targeting birthright citizenship, a month after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Republican president's bid to restrict the practice.
The orders expand the definitions of people who are ineligible for birthright citizenship and ban "birth tourism".
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