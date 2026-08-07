Trump signs executive orders targeting birthright citizenship

​U.S. ‌President Donald ​Trump signed executive ‌orders on Thursday targeting birthright citizenship, a ‌month after the ‌U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Republican ⁠president's ​bid ⁠to restrict the ⁠practice.

The orders expand ​the definitions of ⁠people who are ineligible ⁠for ​birthright citizenship and ban "birth ⁠tourism".