Rugby-French rugby club Stade Francais reports cyberattack

Stade Francais said ​on Thursday that ​it had been ‌the ​victim of a cyberattack that affected part of its ‌information system. French media reported that attackers had published identity documents belonging to 18 players as proof ‌of the breach and demanded a ransom, ‌threatening to release the remaining documents if payment was not made by August 15.

"Immediate containment, investigation and ⁠recovery ​measures have ⁠been implemented to secure the affected systems and ensure ⁠business continuity," the French rugby club said in ​a statement. The club said its online sales platforms, ⁠including ticketing and merchandise websites, had not been ⁠affected ​and continued to operate normally.

Stade Francais declined to comment on any communications from ⁠those behind the attack or on information circulated by ⁠third ⁠parties. It added that it had filed a complaint with the relevant ‌authorities.