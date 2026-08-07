Rugby-French rugby club Stade Francais reports cyberattack

French rugby club Stade Francais has been the victim of a cyberattack, with hackers demanding a ransom and threatening to release sensitive documents unless payment is made by August 15.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 01:19 IST
Rugby-French rugby club Stade Francais reports cyberattack
  • Country:
  • France

Stade Francais said ​on Thursday that ​it had been ‌the ​victim of a cyberattack that affected part of its ‌information system. French media reported that attackers had published identity documents belonging to 18 players as proof ‌of the breach and demanded a ransom, ‌threatening to release the remaining documents if payment was not made by August 15.

"Immediate containment, investigation and ⁠recovery ​measures have ⁠been implemented to secure the affected systems and ensure ⁠business continuity," the French rugby club said in ​a statement. The club said its online sales platforms, ⁠including ticketing and merchandise websites, had not been ⁠affected ​and continued to operate normally.

Stade Francais declined to comment on any communications from ⁠those behind the attack or on information circulated by ⁠third ⁠parties. It added that it had filed a complaint with the relevant ‌authorities.

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