Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Infantino gets a lifeline with African support, UEFA maintains World Cup boycott threat

FIFA President Gianni ​Infantino received a lifeline on Thursday when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously backed his ​leadership, but the support from one of the largest voting blocs in ‌soccer ​is unlikely to end scrutiny on how the sport is governed globally. The endorsement from CAF, whose 54 member associations account for more than a quarter of FIFA's 211 members, handed Infantino a much needed boost as he seeks a fourth term in office.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs (groin) sits out practice

Green Bay ‌Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is not participating in practice Thursday due to a groin injury. The injury was not deemed to be severe for Jacobs, multiple media outlets reported.

Liberty waive former All-Star Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

The other shoe dropped for Betnijah Laney-Hamilton on Thursday. The New York Liberty waived the former All-Star while giving Marine Fauthoux a multiyear contract.

Suns give Dillon Brooks 3-year, $73M extension

NBA antagonist Dillon Brooks signed a three-year, $73 million contract extension ‌with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Brooks told the Arizona Republic, "Villain is here to stay. Championship is all on my mind."

NBA-Brown says winning, sacrifice will define new-look 76ers

Jaylen Brown said winning rather than ‌individual scoring will guide his approach with the Philadelphia 76ers, as the former Boston Celtics star joins a roster loaded with offensive talent following his July trade. Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, was formally introduced on Thursday after Philadelphia acquired him from Boston. He joins a revamped team featuring all-time leading scorer LeBron James, who arrived from the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason, alongside former league MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and rising star VJ Edgecombe.

Reds add well-traveled RHP Ron Marinaccio

The Cincinnati ⁠Reds claimed right-handed ​pitchers Ron Marinaccio and Chase Selesky off waivers on ⁠Thursday. Solesky, a rookie recently designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville. The Reds also transferred outfielder Blake Dunn (right elbow sprain) from the 10- to the 60-day injured list.

MLB roundup: Cubs force extras with HR, walk off ⁠Jays in 11th

Alex Bregman belted a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Pete Crow-Armstrong scored on an error in the 11th, fueling the host Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on ​Thursday. Crow-Armstrong singled to lead off the ninth and Bregman deposited a 1-2 knuckle curve from Louis Varland just inside the left field foul pole to forge a 2-2 tie. Bregman's 12th ⁠homer of the season prevented Dylan Cease from picking up the win after he scattered two hits and struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings. The blown save was the first of the season for Varland.

Reports: Lions, RB Jahmyr Gibbs finalizing deal worth ⁠up ​to $75.75M

When Jahmyr Gibbs took the practice field for the first time in training camp on Thursday morning, he likely knew how his work week was going to end. Gibbs and the Lions agreed Thursday night on the parameters of a three-year, $67.5 million contract extension with $51.5 million guaranteed and a total possible attainable value of $75.75 million, according to multiple reports.

White Sox C Joey Bart suffers hand fracture on HBP

Joey Bart ⁠suffered a left hand fracture in his third game with his new team, the Chicago White Sox. The catcher left Chicago's game Thursday night at the Boston Red Sox after he was hit by ⁠a pitch on his hand in the seventh inning. ⁠Soon after, the White Sox said he'd been diagnosed with a fifth metacarpal fracture and that he would undergo further evaluation.

Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor agree to extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced a contract extension for workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday afternoon. The team didn't disclose the financial teams of the ‌deal, but multiple media outlets reported it's ‌a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million. It will be added to the remaining season on Taylor's ​existing contract and includes $39 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Thursday.