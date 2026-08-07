Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Wrong target: Jaxson Dart's toss into defender's face was just 'competitiveness'

Two days after throwing ​a football off the facemask of cornerback Greg Newsome II after a play, New ​York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart said it was just the competitive ‌juices at ​work. The New York defense didn't take kindly to Dart's actions after he ran for a touchdown during a training camp workout at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Neither did Giants coach John Harbaugh, who assessed a 15-yard penalty for taunting prior to the point-after attempt.

Soccer-Infantino gets a ‌lifeline with African support, UEFA maintains World Cup boycott threat

FIFA President Gianni Infantino received a lifeline on Thursday when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unanimously backed his leadership, but the support from one of the largest voting blocs in soccer is unlikely to end scrutiny on how the sport is governed globally. The endorsement from CAF, whose 54 member associations account for more than a quarter of FIFA's 211 members, handed ‌Infantino a much needed boost as he seeks a fourth term in office.

FIBA World Cup roster features Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers

WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers will make ‌their major international debuts with the U.S. team at next month's FIBA World Cup in Germany. USA Basketball announced the 12-player women's national team on Thursday, with Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston also among the first-timers joining veterans such as A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

Packers RB Josh Jacobs (groin) sits out practice

Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is not participating in practice Thursday due to a groin injury. The injury was not deemed to be severe for Jacobs, multiple ⁠media outlets reported.

Suns give ​Dillon Brooks 3-year, $73M extension

NBA antagonist Dillon Brooks signed ⁠a three-year, $73 million contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Brooks told the Arizona Republic, "Villain is here to stay. Championship is all on my mind."

Mariners' Gabe Speier suspended 3 games following fracas vs. Tigers

Seattle Mariners left-handed reliever Gabe Speier ⁠received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine from Major League Baseball on Thursday. Speier has elected to file an appeal, therefore his discipline will be held in abeyance.

NBA-Brown says winning, sacrifice will define new-look 76ers

Jaylen Brown ​said winning rather than individual scoring will guide his approach with the Philadelphia 76ers, as the former Boston Celtics star joins a roster loaded with offensive talent following his ⁠July trade. Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, was formally introduced on Thursday after Philadelphia acquired him from Boston. He joins a revamped team featuring all-time leading scorer LeBron James, who arrived from the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason, alongside ⁠former league ​MVP Joel Embiid, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey and rising star VJ Edgecombe.

Orlando City MF Braian Ojeda (foot) recovering after surgery

Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda underwent right foot surgery, the club announced Thursday. Ojeda had the procedure to repair a Jones fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the foot. The surgery was performed in Orlando.

Reports: Lions, RB Jahmyr Gibbs finalizing deal worth up to $75.75M

When Jahmyr ⁠Gibbs took the practice field for the first time in training camp on Thursday morning, he likely knew how his work week was going to end. Gibbs and the Lions agreed ⁠Thursday night on the parameters of a three-year, $67.5 million ⁠contract extension with $51.5 million guaranteed and a total possible attainable value of $75.75 million, according to multiple reports.

Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor agree to extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced a contract extension for workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor on Thursday afternoon. The team didn't disclose the financial teams of the deal, but multiple ‌media outlets reported it's a ‌two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million. It will be added to the remaining season on Taylor's existing ​contract and includes $39 million guaranteed, ESPN reported Thursday.