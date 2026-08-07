ECB learned of yen intervention by US after trade, FT reports

The European Central Bank was reportedly informed of a US-led intervention to sell euros and buy yen, which was followed by a joint yen-buying intervention by Japan and the US.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 06:20 IST
ECB learned of yen intervention by US after trade, FT reports
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The ​European ​Central Bank ‌was made ​aware of the United ‌States' historic intervention to sell euros to buy yen last ‌week after the trade ‌had been executed, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, ⁠citing ​several ⁠people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could ⁠not Immediately verify the ​report.

Japan and the U.S. ⁠launched a rare joint ⁠yen-buying intervention ​on Friday and vowed to take further ⁠action if needed to shore ⁠up ⁠the currency.

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