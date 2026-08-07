ECB learned of yen intervention by US after trade, FT reports
The European Central Bank was reportedly informed of a US-led intervention to sell euros and buy yen, which was followed by a joint yen-buying intervention by Japan and the US.
- Country:
- United States
The European Central Bank was made aware of the United States' historic intervention to sell euros to buy yen last week after the trade had been executed, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing several people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not Immediately verify the report.
Japan and the U.S. launched a rare joint yen-buying intervention on Friday and vowed to take further action if needed to shore up the currency.
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