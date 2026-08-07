India Pushes Transparent Athlete Selection Ahead of Major Games

India is tightening its focus on athlete welfare, transparent selection and stronger sports governance as preparations gather pace for the 2026 Asian Games, the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the Commonwealth Games in 2030, with National Sports Federations being asked to place athletes at the centre of every major decision.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya set out these priorities while chairing the National Sports Federation Conclave 2026, attended by Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior ministry officials, Sports Authority of India representatives and officials from National Sports Federations.

Selection Trials Could Face Greater Scrutiny

Fair athlete selection emerged as a major focus of the conclave, with Mandaviya calling for open selection trials to be recorded on camera and conducted in the presence of observers, creating a documented process that can be reviewed when questions arise over how athletes were chosen.

The Minister said athletes should not face injustice within the sporting system and stressed that transparency cannot be compromised during selection. A clearer and more accountable process could become particularly important ahead of major international competitions, where competition for places in national squads can be intense.

Federations were also briefed on their compliance status under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, alongside discussions on good governance practices and their preparations for upcoming global and continental competitions.

More Competition Needed Throughout the Year

Mandaviya called on sports federations to create more opportunities for athletes to compete regularly rather than concentrating competitive exposure around a small number of major tournaments.

Building a stronger league culture is expected to form part of that approach, giving athletes more time in competitive environments throughout the year while potentially creating clearer development pathways between grassroots, domestic and international sport.

The Minister linked the approach with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of keeping athletes on the playing field, with National Sports Federations expected to play a larger role in creating sustained competition across different disciplines.

Anti-Doping Push Could Target Entire Supply Chain

India is also examining changes to strengthen its anti-doping framework, with Mandaviya arguing that enforcement should extend beyond athletes who test positive and address the wider network through which prohibited substances can reach sport.

Manufacturers, suppliers, facilitators and users should all come under scrutiny through a transparent mechanism, he said, describing collective action across the sporting ecosystem as necessary for dealing effectively with doping.

The proposed approach would shift part of the enforcement focus towards the source and distribution of banned substances rather than placing responsibility entirely on athletes at the end of the chain.

India Wants Stronger Pool of Homegrown Coaches

Developing more high-quality Indian coaches is another priority, with the government seeking to reduce excessive dependence on overseas coaching expertise while still giving domestic coaches access to international knowledge and training.

Mandaviya called for the creation of a repository of capable Indian coaches and said investment in their development should receive the same attention as athlete training. International exposure and advanced professional development could help coaches bring global practices into India's sporting system while building expertise that remains within the country.

The conclave also reviewed federation preparations for the Asian Games 2026, Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and Commonwealth Games 2030, placing governance, coaching, athlete welfare and competition planning within a longer sporting roadmap.

The government said it will continue working with National Sports Federations to improve compliance with the National Sports Governance Act and build a system where athletes receive fair opportunities, stronger support and better preparation for competing at the highest international level.