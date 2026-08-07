Tomiyasu's Crystal Comeback: Japan Star Returns to Premier League

Crystal Palace has signed Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after a successful trial. The 27-year-old returns to England following a stint with Ajax, having previously spent four years at Arsenal. Palace Chairman Steve Parish praised Tomiyasu's experience and anticipates his positive impact on the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 21:42 IST
Tomiyasu's Crystal Comeback: Japan Star Returns to Premier League
  • Country:
  • Japan

Crystal Palace announced the signing of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, following a successful trial period with the club.

After departing Arsenal in July last year by mutual agreement, the 27-year-old is back in England after a brief spell with Ajax Amsterdam. His move reunites him with the Premier League.

Palace chairman Steve Parish expressed his excitement over the signing, highlighting Tomiyasu's valuable experience at both European and international levels. Details of his contract remain undisclosed.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026