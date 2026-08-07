Tomiyasu's Crystal Comeback: Japan Star Returns to Premier League

Crystal Palace announced the signing of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, following a successful trial period with the club.

After departing Arsenal in July last year by mutual agreement, the 27-year-old is back in England after a brief spell with Ajax Amsterdam. His move reunites him with the Premier League.

Palace chairman Steve Parish expressed his excitement over the signing, highlighting Tomiyasu's valuable experience at both European and international levels. Details of his contract remain undisclosed.