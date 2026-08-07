Tomiyasu's Crystal Comeback: Japan Star Returns to Premier League
Crystal Palace has signed Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu after a successful trial. The 27-year-old returns to England following a stint with Ajax, having previously spent four years at Arsenal. Palace Chairman Steve Parish praised Tomiyasu's experience and anticipates his positive impact on the team.
- Country:
- Japan
Crystal Palace announced the signing of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, following a successful trial period with the club.
After departing Arsenal in July last year by mutual agreement, the 27-year-old is back in England after a brief spell with Ajax Amsterdam. His move reunites him with the Premier League.
Palace chairman Steve Parish expressed his excitement over the signing, highlighting Tomiyasu's valuable experience at both European and international levels. Details of his contract remain undisclosed.
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