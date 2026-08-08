KFA Apologizes After 'Sexual Services' Allegations Emerge

South Korea's national football association faced scrutiny after media reports surfaced alleging it provided 'sexual services' to foreign referees during international matches over a decade ago. The Korea Football Association (KFA) expressed regret following a report by broadcaster JTBC on incidents from 2011 and 2012.

In its apology, the KFA acknowledged the concerns raised from parliamentary hearings and a sports ministry investigation. It assured that such inappropriate conduct is not happening currently, emphasizing the misuse of corporate cards is not tolerated.

The allegations intensified the focus on KFA as it also deals with controversy over the appointment of former national team coach Hong Myung-bo. His return to the national team coaching role in 2024 came after a brief selection process, sparking further debate following the team's poor World Cup performance.