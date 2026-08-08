Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc in Japan and China

Typhoon Dolphin unleashed chaos in Japan's Okinawa prefecture on Saturday, injuring six people and leaving more than 50,000 buildings without power as the storm advanced. Meanwhile, in China, preparations are underway as authorities anticipate the typhoon's arrival on the east coast.

Japanese officials reported injuries to five elderly people in Okinawa, primarily due to strong winds, and one injury in Kagoshima. Power outages affected nearly 39,000 buildings in Kagoshima and just over 12,000 in Okinawa. Domestic flights to and from Okinawa have been canceled by carriers ANA and Japan Airlines.

In China, Dolphin has been classified as an orange-category typhoon, with winds expected to reach between 38-45 meters per second. Authorities raised the emergency response level and shut down ports, halted ferry services, and suspended flights to mitigate potential damage as the typhoon approaches.