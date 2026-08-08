Drone Strike: Rising Tensions in the Black Sea

A Russian military drone reportedly targeted a cargo ship filled with weapons destined for the Ukrainian military in the Black Sea, east of Odesa, on August 7. The Interfax News Agency reported the incident on Saturday, citing Russia's Defense Ministry.

The report did not include specifics regarding any damage caused to the cargo ship. Attempts to independently verify the details of the attack were unsuccessful, and there was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities.

This incident underscores the escalating tensions in the region, as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues. The situation remains fluid, and both nations have yet to reveal further information regarding the strike.