Senate Passes Temporary Funding Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate, led by Republicans, approved a temporary measure to fund federal agencies until December 11, aiming to avert a government shutdown ahead of the November midterm elections. Last month, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed its own short-term funding bill. Both chambers must now reconcile their versions for President Donald Trump's signature, with current funding set to expire on September 30.

The Senate's version notably differs from the House measure by preventing reallocation of funds to border security. It also incorporates provisions to adjust funding for housing and food assistance programs. Additionally, the Senate bill seeks to temporarily block the White House budget office from enforcing a new rule that grants political appointees control over large sums of grant money.

Lawmakers are under pressure to reconcile the differences swiftly, with less than five weeks remaining before the crucial November 3 elections, emphasizing the urgency of the funding situation.