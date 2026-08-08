Senate Passes Temporary Funding Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate has passed a temporary funding measure to keep federal agencies operational until December 11, avoiding a government shutdown before the November midterm elections. Differences between the Senate and House measures must be reconciled before President Trump can sign it into law. The Senate version includes provisions to prevent fund reallocation for border security and protects social assistance programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 13:37 IST
Senate Passes Temporary Funding Bill to Prevent Government Shutdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate, led by Republicans, approved a temporary measure to fund federal agencies until December 11, aiming to avert a government shutdown ahead of the November midterm elections. Last month, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed its own short-term funding bill. Both chambers must now reconcile their versions for President Donald Trump's signature, with current funding set to expire on September 30.

The Senate's version notably differs from the House measure by preventing reallocation of funds to border security. It also incorporates provisions to adjust funding for housing and food assistance programs. Additionally, the Senate bill seeks to temporarily block the White House budget office from enforcing a new rule that grants political appointees control over large sums of grant money.

Lawmakers are under pressure to reconcile the differences swiftly, with less than five weeks remaining before the crucial November 3 elections, emphasizing the urgency of the funding situation.

TRENDING

1
US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Palestinian protests

US scrutinizes more schools over admissions practices, diversity and pro-Pal...

United States
2
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia
3
Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

Meta ordered to pay $567 million in New Mexico for teen mental health fund

United States
4
Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider threat

Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia wounds 11 civilians as kingdom warns of wider ...

Saudi Arabia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

From Crisis Tool to Data Revolution: How Phone Surveys Could Reshape Development Policy in Africa

Why Women Still Struggle to Reach Leadership Roles in Ethiopia’s Fast-Growing Banking Sector

How Ghana Turned Around Its Economy: IMF Sees Strong Growth, Lower Inflation and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026