Oman's Oil Spill Crisis: Russian-Tied Tanker's Environmental Impact

An oil slick originating from the sanctioned Russian crude-carrying vessel Caroline Bezengi is affecting Oman, covering around 390 square kilometers near the Hallaniyat Islands. The spill continues to expand, raising environmental concerns, as authorities attempt to mitigate its effects and investigate the source of the vessel's damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:24 IST
Oman's Oil Spill Crisis: Russian-Tied Tanker's Environmental Impact
  • Country:
  • Oman

An oil slick covering approximately 390 square kilometers has emerged off the coast of Oman, following damage to the Caroline Bezengi, a vessel carrying Russian crude under sanctions, Omani authorities announced on Monday.

The oil spill was first reported on June 8 in the vicinity of the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla. As the slick stretches towards the Hallaniyat Islands, it risks environmental damage, with initial reports suggesting an onboard explosion.

The cause remains unknown and the Omani government, along with maritime experts, continues to oversee containment efforts, concerned about its proximity to the mainland.

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