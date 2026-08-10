UK Greenlights First Ever GLP-1 Weight Loss Pill

The UK has become the first European country to authorize Eli Lilly's weight management pill, Foundayo, for type 2 diabetes. The once-daily GLP-1 tablet, gaining traction in the U.S., is not yet available via the NHS, as it still trails Novo Nordisk's Wegovy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:24 IST
UK Greenlights First Ever GLP-1 Weight Loss Pill
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The UK has made history by becoming the first European nation to approve Eli Lilly's groundbreaking weight management pill, Foundayo, aimed at aiding those with type 2 diabetes. The British Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced its authorization on Monday.

Foundayo, a GLP-1 hormone-targeting tablet designed for once-daily use, first gained approval and was launched in the United States in April. Since then, it has been gaining traction despite lagging behind its rival, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill.

Despite this milestone approval, the MHRA clarified that Foundayo is not currently available through the National Health Service (NHS), leaving patients awaiting public access to this novel treatment option.

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