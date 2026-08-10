MSC and BlackRock Withdraw EU Antitrust Request

MSC and BlackRock have withdrawn their request to the EU antitrust regulator to approve their plan to purchase the Barcelona port terminal from CK Hutchison. This follows an EU investigation into potential market competition impacts. All companies involved have not provided comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:20 IST
MSC and BlackRock Withdraw EU Antitrust Request
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  • Country:
  • Spain

Swiss shipping giant MSC and investment fund BlackRock have pulled back their bid for EU regulatory approval to acquire control of the Barcelona port terminal.

This decision comes amid an ongoing EU antitrust probe, initiated due to fears that the acquisition might lead to increased prices or diminished service quality in the container terminal sector.

MSC, the world's largest shipping company, along with BlackRock, intended to share control of the terminal with CK Hutchison. None of the involved parties have commented on their recent course of action.

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