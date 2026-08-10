Liverpool Set for Major Stake Acquisition by Jeff Bezos-Led Consortium

A consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is on the brink of acquiring a one-third stake in Liverpool FC. Led by Amit Bhatia and reported to involve Eduardo Saverin, the group's investment could value the club at £4.4 billion. Fenway Sports Group may announce the deal soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:23 IST
Liverpool Set for Major Stake Acquisition by Jeff Bezos-Led Consortium
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Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly part of a consortium poised to acquire a significant one-third stake in the Premier League club Liverpool. Alongside Bezos, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin is involved, with the group reportedly valuing the club at an impressive £4.4 billion. Multiple media sources reported the potential deal on Monday.

Sky News highlighted that the consortium is spearheaded by Amit Bhatia, son-in-law of steel giant Lakshmi Mittal. Bhatia is a former shareholder in Queens Park Rangers, a club in England's second tier. Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), could finalize and announce this substantial investment as early as this week.

FSG, having owned Liverpool since 2010, has been exploring external investment opportunities while maintaining their hold on the club. If the deal is concluded at the rumored valuation, it would highlight the remarkable appreciation of Liverpool's value under FSG's 16-year tenure. As of now, neither Liverpool nor FSG have commented on the reports.

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