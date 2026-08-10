Adrian Birrell: Engine Driving Sharjah Warriorz's New Championship Ambitions

Sharjah Warriorz have appointed Adrian Birrell, a celebrated coach in franchise cricket, as Head Coach for ILT20 Season 5. Known for his championship-winning record with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Birrell brings a wealth of experience and a winning mindset as the team eyes its first title this November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:28 IST
Adrian Birrell: Engine Driving Sharjah Warriorz's New Championship Ambitions
Adrian Birrell, the Sharjah Warriorz head coach. (Photo: Sharjah Warriorz). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to enhance their competitive edge, Sharjah Warriorz have enlisted the expertise of Adrian Birrell as their Head Coach ahead of Season 5 of the International League T20 (ILT20). Known for his prowess in franchise cricket, Birrell's appointment is seen as a major coup for the Warriorz, who are determined to secure their maiden title in the league.

Birrell's coaching credentials are unrivaled, with a record of steering franchises to victory, most notably leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) to three highly-coveted SA20 titles. His strategic acumen and ability to cultivate a winning culture have made him a standout figure in the T20 circuit. His successes extend beyond franchise cricket, having guided Ireland to a landmark victory over Pakistan in the 2007 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and served as an assistant coach for South Africa.

The Warriorz's front office is optimistic that Birrell's leadership will galvanize the team into a serious contender this season. The franchise's COO, Kshemal Waingankar, expressed confidence in Birrell's capability to foster a championship-caliber culture. As the team gears up for ILT20, the focus remains firmly set on building a resilient and performance-driven squad capable of challenging for the coveted title.

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