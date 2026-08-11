Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

Anthony Richardson, once a No. 4 draft pick, faces an uncertain future with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite his natural talent, issues with accuracy and durability see him positioned as a third-string quarterback behind Riley Leonard and Daniel Jones.

The ARC Team USA gears up for the America's Cup in Naples, selecting six experienced sailors. Meanwhile, in football, Quinnen Williams' extension with the Cowboys makes him the second-highest paid defensive tackle.

Elsewhere, the Patriots lock Hunter Henry with a new deal, while the Rangers place pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the injured list. The PTPA cites scheduling issues after Canadian Open tennis withdrawals, and consortiums involving Bezos edge closer to owning a stake in Liverpool. In soccer politics, UEFA and other federations criticize FIFA's Infantino over failed sale proposals.