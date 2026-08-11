China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission
China's Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite suffered an in-flight failure post-launch from Hainan, marking its first mishap since 2020. The incident may prompt checks on other launches. The satellite belongs to the same series as ChinaSat-4A, launched in 2024, offering extensive communication services.
- Country:
- China
In a significant setback, China's Long March 7A rocket, tasked with deploying the ChinaSat-4B satellite, failed due to an in-flight anomaly after taking off from the Wenchang space launch site in Hainan on Monday.
According to the state news agency Xinhua, the rocket launched at 8:02 p.m. Beijing time, but the mission was ultimately unsuccessful, sparking an investigation by Chinese authorities. SpaceX's Elon Musk weighed in, remarking on the difficulty of rocket launches while expressing hopes for a quick recovery.
This failure, a first for the Long March 7A since its debut in 2020, may lead to comprehensive checks on other Chinese space missions. The satellite is part of the communication-heavy ChinaSat-4 series, essential for transmitting voice, data, and broadcast services across vast regions.
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