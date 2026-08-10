ARC Team USA Gears Up for America's Cup Challenge
ARC Team USA has announced its initial squad of six sailors as it intensifies preparations for America's Cup 2027, aiming to challenge defending champions New Zealand. Their selection includes sailors with rich experiences in major international competitions. The team highlights the inclusion of a female athlete, signaling the new mixed-gender crew requirements.
- Country:
- United States
ARC Team USA is intensifying its campaign for the America's Cup 2027 by announcing its first six sailors for the squad. The team, competing in Naples, Italy, includes sailors Lucas Calabrese, Riley Gibbs, Hans Henken, Harry Melges IV, Michael Menninger, and Louisa Nordstrom, who bring extensive experience from the America's Cup, Olympics, and SailGP.
Louisa Nordstrom expressed her excitement, stating that participating in the America's Cup was once unimaginable for her, and now being part of the AC38 campaign feels like a significant honor. Competitors from Australia, Britain, France, Italy, United States, and Switzerland look to challenge defending champions New Zealand in a mixed-gender crew format.
Giles Scott, ARC Team USA's sailing director, emphasized the team's focus on building a strong foundation and harnessing talent to prepare for the challenges ahead. The team promises further announcements as preparations continue for the prestigious event.
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