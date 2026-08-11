Premier League Swap Sensation: Johnson and McNeil Switch Sides

Brennan Johnson and Dwight McNeil have executed a rare direct exchange between Premier League teams, as Everton confirmed the signing of Johnson from Crystal Palace while McNeil makes the reverse journey, a statement revealed on Tuesday.

Johnson, aged 25, has committed to Everton with a four-year agreement after joining Crystal Palace in January from Tottenham Hotspur, featuring in 26 total matches. He cited the club's manager and ambitions as key factors for his decision.

Meanwhile, McNeil, 26, who scored 15 goals and delivered 19 assists in 128 appearances for Everton since his transfer from Burnley in 2022, expressed excitement about joining Crystal Palace. The two teams will face off at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 22 during the Premier League's opening weekend.