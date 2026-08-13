Debate Over ATP Masters Tournament Duration Intensifies

World-ranked number three tennis player Alexander Zverev has voiced his opinion that reducing Masters tournaments to a single week could significantly enhance player fitness and reduce the need for selective participation. This suggestion arises as players like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic have withdrawn from events to prioritize health and manage workloads.

Jannik Sinner, after his Wimbledon triumph, opted out of the Canadian Open, while Novak Djokovic also skipped pre-U.S. Open events. Additionally, Carlos Alcaraz's wrist injury sidelined him, leaving yet another tournament devoid of top seed participation for the second consecutive year.

Zverev, reflecting on his early exit in Montreal, explained the challenge posed by prolonged North American tours. He advocated for shorter Masters events, suggesting an easier schedule would encourage more top-level participation. Despite criticism, the ATP emphasizes its efforts to craft a balanced match schedule.