Japan Coach Eddie Jones Shakes Up Squad for Australia Rematch

Japan's rugby coach, Eddie Jones, revised the starting line-up for the second match against Australia. After a loss in Osaka, the Brave Blossoms made five changes, hoping for a turnaround. Eddie Jones aims to optimize team performance with new strategic selections for the match in Townsville on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:16 IST
Japan Coach Eddie Jones Shakes Up Squad for Australia Rematch
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a bid to reclaim victory after falling to Australia, Japan's rugby team, led by coach Eddie Jones, has announced five key changes to their lineup.

The adjustments come as the team gears up for the second test in Townsville this Saturday, following their setback in Osaka.

Jones' new strategy features a mix of seasoned players and fresh talent in hopes of securing a win against the Australians.

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