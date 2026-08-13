Iran Eyes NDB Membership Amid Global Economic Shifts

Iran is set to join the New Development Bank (NDB), established by the BRICS nations, as reported by Abdolnaser Hemmati, governor of Iran's central bank. Despite international sanctions, Iran seeks to reduce dependency on the U.S. dollar through economic cooperation with BRICS countries. NDB aims to support infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 13:11 IST
Iran Eyes NDB Membership Amid Global Economic Shifts
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  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran is on the brink of joining the New Development Bank, a move signifying its intention to deepen economic ties with BRICS nations.

State media revealed this development ahead of a BRICS finance meeting in India, with Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati affirming the shift amid ongoing sanctions.

BRICS members seek to bolster trade through national currencies, potentially diminishing reliance on the U.S. dollar.

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