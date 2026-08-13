Gaza's Health Crisis: Cancer Patients Face Escalating Death Rates Amid War

Gaza is facing a severe health crisis, with cancer patients dying at an alarming rate due to limited access to essential medical treatments. The destruction of Gaza's only specialized cancer facility by Israel has left around 17,000 cancer patients without local treatment options. Israel has imposed travel restrictions, further compounding the issue as most patients are unable to seek chemotherapy or advanced therapies abroad.

Palestinian health officials highlight the desperate situation, particularly for patients like Khuloud Abu Sahmoud, who awaits medical evacuation as her condition worsens. Despite the 2025 ceasefire agreement promising unimpeded movement, few medical evacuations have occurred. Around 20,000 patients are registered for treatment abroad but remain in limbo due to border restrictions imposed by Israel.

The war has devastated Gaza's health infrastructure, with most hospitals damaged or operating with severely depleted resources. Doctors report that toxic exposure from Israeli explosives may accelerate cancer progression, further straining the already overwhelmed healthcare system. As doctors, patients, and families continue the fight for resources and access, the humanitarian crisis persists.